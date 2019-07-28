NIA carry fresh raids in houses of four cross-LoC traders in Baramulla

Srinagar: Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out fresh raids in Baramulla district of north Kashmir in connection with .

Reports reaching GNS said that the team accompanied by police and paramilitary CRPF arrived today morning and conducted searches of houses belonging Tanveer Ahmad, Asif Lone, Tariq Ahmad and Bilal Bhat.

All the four persons according to reports are businessmen by profession and were dealing cross-LoC trade which stands stalled after India banned it following Pulwama attack on Feb 14, this year.

Earlier also NIA carried raids in parts of Kashmir in connection with the funding case registered by the probe agency. So far many hurriyat conference leaders besides some business men have been arrested by the NIA and most of them are lodged in Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

