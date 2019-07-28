News of more troops arriving in Kashmir fuels rumours D-day is imminent

SRINAGAR: A clutch of government orders for additional troops deployment in Kashmir has panicked people, in the midst of rumours that the government is planning to scrap Article 35A very soon.

The panic started Friday evening after an official communiqué detailing deployment of 100 additional companies of central paramilitary forces surfaced on social media. Though the union home ministry order explained the purpose behind the induction of fresh troops, as meant for counter insurgency and tackling law and order, yet it only fuelled rumours that the state’s special status is to be struck down.

“In order to strengthen the counter insurgency grid as well as for maintaining law and orders situations in J&K, deployment of additional 100 coys of CAPFs (has been ordered),” it said.

Similarly, another order of J&K Police Armed wing, a copy of which was circulated on social media, strengthened the rumours. It said that the 100 companies have been framed for “special law and order duties under your command and control as and when required”. It also sought details about shortfall of “riot control equipment/gas gun/TSMs etc”.

The orders came after a two-day visit of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the Valley where he met top hierarchy from the government. While it could not be ascertained what transpired in the meetings, the orders following his visit gave rise to speculation about New Delhi’s intention of abrogating Article 35A.

The special status is facing legal challenge in Supreme Court with BJP ardently advocating for repealing it. Article 35A allows the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define permanent residents of the state. It was inserted through the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954, by President Rajendra Prasad under Article 370, on the advice of the Nehru-led Government in the centre.

J&K police as well as the BJP tried to dispel the rumours, but they couldn’t calm anxious people. According to ADGP law and order Muneer Khan, almost 200 training companies presently performing duties in the Valley are to be replaced in a phased manner which is why additional troops have been inducted.

“More training companies will be relieved in due course of time with fresh forces. Presently around 200 companies of paramilitary are deployed in Kashmir,” he told KNS.

“Reality is that 200 training companies of paramilitary forces were in Kashmir since the commencement of Urban Local Body elections. They had come from outside the state and are performing their duties since then without any break and were overstretched. Now they will be replaced by these 100 companies and it is a routine exercise being carried out. At first, 100 companies will replace the training companies and in next phase another 100 companies will replaces the rest of the training companies,” Khan said.

BJP national VP Shivraj Singh Chaouhan, who was in Srinagar on Saturday, also dismissed the rumours about abrogating Article 35A.

Even before on February 24, some 100 companies of central paramilitary forces were airlifted and deployed in the valley. The government had said the troops were deployed for the Lok Sabha election held in April and May but it was followed by a ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and a major crackdown on its leaders and supporters in the state.

