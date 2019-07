SRINAGAR: A need based employee of municipal committee Beerwah died due to electrocution in Beerwah on Saturday evening.

Identified as Nazir Ahmad Ganaie son of Ghulam Rasool Ganaie resident of Soodhipora Beerwah area received an electric shock while repairing a fallen LT line.

He is a sweeper by profession and is survived by his wife and three children.

A case has been registered in this regard at Police station Beerwah and investigation has been started, police said.

