Srinagar: A man died late Saturday evening after being hit by a shooting stone in Darhal area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, reports said.

The deceased was identified as Parvez Ahmed, 55 son of Wazir Mohammad resident of Dodaj.

As per locals, the incident took place at Dhoke Thamal in Darhal area.

