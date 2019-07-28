BJP Vice President dispels rumours of scrapping Article 35A

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday denied that the Modi government was going to tinker with Jammu and Kashmir’s special status as the case was sub judice.

In Srinagar, after addressing a huge gathering of new BJP workers at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake, the three-time former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh said that deployment of additional central paramilitary forces to the state was a routine exercise.

On July 25, the home ministry ordered the deployment of 100 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on an “immediate” basis, news that added to rumours in Kashmir that the government was planning to scrap Article 35-A.

“Article 35-A is a sub judice matter in the court. BJP has not discussed any proposal about its abrogation lately,” he told reporters.

According to him, the saffron party was putting more energy into the coming assembly elections, which have been long overdue and are expected to be held by the year-end.

“As of now our main focus is to win the upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and BJP is doing very well,” said Chouhan, alongside state BJP president Ravinder Raina. “Many people are joining us on daily basis.”

The BJP leader said the party is ready for the assembly election and that the troop deployment could be meant for that exercise as the Election Commission can decide about the elections anytime.

Lauding the Narendra Modi government for ending Congress’s family rule in Delhi, he said likewise the BJP would end the dynastic rule of National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, who he accused of “looting” the state’s resources.

As the BJP formed government on its own in states such as Assam, Tripura and other states, so it would form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir, Chouhan said.

