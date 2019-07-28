Agriculture officers convicted for corruption after 22 years

Srinagar: After 22 years, a trial court at Srinagar convicted an ex-Chief Agricultural Officer and a Senior Assistant Officer under corruption charges and for hatching criminal conspiracy.

At the Special Court of Anti-Corruption, Judge RN Watal pronounced his verdict on Friday, saying there was strong evidence against the accused who in 1997 issued orders of appointment/ engagement of daily wage workers in violation of the Government SRO 64 dated 24.3.94 and Government order no. 26-F dated 31.1.94.

Judge Watal in his 88-page judgement noted that corruption had damaged the economic progress of the state.

“Corruption is indeed one of the major roadblocks in the economic development of our state. There is an urgent need to have a comprehensive framework that would help curtail corruption. Rigid bureaucracy, complex laws and legal procedures deter people from taking legal recourse against corrupt public servants,” the judge recorded in his order.

The judge said that the prosecution had proved the charges against the government servants without any ambiguity.

The court recorded that the prosecution’s case was that the Vigilance Commissioner had received a complaint from Additional Secretary, Agriculture Department, that the accused Ghulam Mohi-u-Din Koul as Chief Agriculture Officer Srinagar hatched criminal conspiracy with accused Abdul Rashid, Junior Assistant (deceased during the trial) and Abdul Samad Khan, Senior Assistant working in Agriculture Development Office Srinagar, in furtherance of the criminal conspiracy issued orders of appointment of daily rate workers at the fag end of his services, in complete disregard and violation of Government Orders, and against the rules and regulations of of recruitment.

From the oral, documentary and scientific evidence collected during investigation, the complicity of the accused was proved, the judge said.

The investigation in the case revealed that Ghulam Mohiudin Koul had issued engagement orders in respect of 32 casual labourers who were later disengaged by the Director of Agriculture. It also revealed that accused Koul in active connivance with Abdul Rashid Bhat issued more appointment orders without adhering to the official procedures and in flagrant violation of rules and regulations.

Judge Watal said, “I cannot be oblivious of the fact that the convicts have no bad antecedents and have already undergone agony of trial for period more than fifteen years as well. Moreover, the convicts are in their late seventies and though there is nothing on file to substantiate that accused are suffering from any disease but old age is itself a disease. Keeping in mind overall facts and circumstances of the case, the Convict Ghulam Mohiudin Koul is sentenced to:

Simple Imprisonment for one year and fine of Rs 2,00,000/ in default thereof he would undergo Simple Imprisonment for a further period of one month under 5(2) of prevention of corruption act; Simple Imprisonment six months and fine of Rs 10,000, in default thereof he would undergo Simple Imprisonment for a further period of one month under 120-B of RPC.

Convict Abdul Samad Khan is sentenced to Simple Imprisonment for one year and fine of Rs 20,000/ in default thereof he would undergo Simple imprisonment for a further period of one month under 5(2) of prevention of corruption act; Simple Imprisonment of six months and fine of Rs 10,000, in default thereof he would undergo Simple Imprisonment for a further period of one month under 120-B of RPC.”

“The sentences of simple imprisonment in case of both convicts shall run concurrently and the sentences of simple imprisonment in default of payment of fine shall run consecutively,” the court directed.

The court recorded that since the convicts were on bail, they should be taken into custody and forwarded to Superintendent Central Jail Srinagar along with a warrant for the execution of sentence.

