SRINAGAR: A 7-year-old girl drowned in fast flowing water stream in Lattina village in Beerwah after slipping from a makeshift bridge on Saturday evening.

She has been identified as Muskan Jan daughter of Bilal Ahmad Lone.

Her body, locals said, was fished out near Larbal village after efforts were made by locals.

The inhabitants accused the district administration of indifferent attitude towards them.

