3 drug peddlers slapped with PSA in Sopore

Srinagar: Police on Sunday booked three notorius drug peddlers under Public Safety Act (PSA) even as five more names have been recommended for action under the act in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Official sources identifying the drug peddlers told GNS that Dawood Ahmed Kaloo son of Abdul Aziz Kaloo resident of Sofi Hamam Sopore and Aijaz Ahmed Najar son of Ghulam Din Najar resident of Mumkak Sopore against whom a case stands registered in police station Sopore with FIR No. 135/2019 have been booked under PSA.

Identifying the other drug peddler as Haroon Rashid Bhat son of Abdul Ahad Baht a resident of Chankhan area of the town, sources said that, a case against Haroon stands registered at Police Station Amargrah.

Station House Officer Sopore, Azim Iqbal while confirming the development to GNS said that the trio were involved in many cases under NDPS Act pertainaing to the recovery of illegal drugs from their possession. The trio was also responsible for peddling drugs among young students in different areas of the Sopore town.

In a dettering warning to the drug peddlers, Azim said that they are on with their fight to take them (drug peddler) head on. We have already recommended five more names to Deputy Commissioner Baramulla for action under PSA.

Expressing hope that the public will cooperate with them to make Sopore town drug free, Azim said that, “We are on with our fight to weed out the menace from the town and we hope that public will be supporting us like they have been all these years.”

