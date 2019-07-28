20-year-old girl found hanging inside home in Rajouri

Rajouri: A girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside home at Dandote area of Budhal in Rajouri district on Sunday.

Reports reaching GNS said that Simloo Devi daughter of Bagmal Singh hanged herself inside her home last night.

The family members of the girl, after spotting her hanging inside the room today morning, immediately rushed her to the Sub-District hospital Koteranka where doctors declared her brought dead.

A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that it was not immediately known as to why she took this extreme step.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under 174 CrPc and taken up further investigations in this regard, the official added.

