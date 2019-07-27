Woman killed, son injured as landslide hits residential house in Doda

Srinagar: A woman was killed while her son suffered injuries after a landslide hit a residential house in Doda district on Saturday.

The landslide also left at least 25 sheep dead.

The incident occurred in Baggar area of Tehsil Assar in the mountainous district today morning.

Meanwhile, reports said that as many as 100 sheep and goats died in Tral area of south Kashmir due to a cloudburst. The incident took place during the intervening night of Saturday.

Reports said that the cloudburst hit Bradi Angan area of Tral.

