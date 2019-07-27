Two militants slain as gunfight rages in Shopian village

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces in Bonabazar village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district Saturday morning.

Sources said that the gunfight ensued after a joint team of Army and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir police sealed the village and launched a search operation late last night after inputs about the presence of militants.

They said that as the searches were going on, the militants fired on the government forces triggering a gunfight today morning.

During the exchange of fire, two militants were killed, they said, adding that identification of the slain militants is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, reports said that the searches were still going on in the area.

