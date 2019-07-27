Topmost Jaish commander and IED expert killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that government forces today morning killed topmost Jaish non-local commander and IED expert and a local militant in a gunfight in Bonbazar village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A spokesperson of the police said that army, Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other paramilitary forces cordoned the village late last night. The cordon was laid after inputs about the presence of militants in the village.

The cordon continued till Saturday morning with door-to-door search operations. As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired on the government forces triggering a gunfight. “Two militants were killed in the initial exchange of gunfire,” a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson identified the non-local militant as topmost Jaish commander of Munna Lahori/Bihari, a resident of Pakistan. He said that Lahori was known for IED making and was also used by Jaish for recruitment.

A police spokesperson said that incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the encounter site.

Meanwhile, district authorities have suspended class-work in the district schools and colleges as a precautionary measure. Mobile Internet services have also been suspended.

