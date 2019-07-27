Ten Pakistan army soldiers killed in firing by terrorists from across Afghan border: Report

Ten personnel of the Pakistan armed forces, including an officer, were killed in two separate attacks in North Waziristan tribal district and Balochistan, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

In the first incident, six Pakistan Army soldiers were killed when terrorists from across the Afghan border opened fire on a border patrolling party near Gurbaz area of North Waziristan district.

“Terrorists from across the border fire raided on Pakistan Army border patrolling party […] 6 Soldiers embraced shahadat,” a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) was quoted by Dawn.

The deceased soldiers include Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy Mohammad Babar and Sepoy Ahsan.

In the second incident, four armed forces personnel were killed when a contingent of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan troops was fired upon by terrorists during a combing/sensitisation operation between Hushab and Turbat, the ISPR said in a second press release.

The troops killed in Balochistan include Capt Aqib, Sepoy Nadir, Sepoy Atif Altaf and Sepoy Hafeezullah.

