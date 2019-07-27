ReK employees, NYC volunteers work unpaid for smooth conduct of Panchayat-level sports tournaments

ANANTNAG: The government here in Jammu and Kashmir has deputed the underpaid employees of the Rehbar-e-Khel (ReK) and the unpaid volunteer National Youth Corps (NYC) to conduct Panchayat-level sports tournaments, without paying them anything for their services.

All this, while the government is spending crores of rupees organising these tournaments across the valley.

The volunteers and ReK employees have to bear the expenses of travel and of ferrying equipment to far-away locations, all from their own pockets, particularly here in the southern region of Kashmir.

The government, in a bid to engage youth positively, has been organising different sports activities at the Panchayat level across Kashmir through the state’s Youth Services and Sports (YSS) Department.

Earlier, cricket tournaments were organised, and now carom and chess competitions are being held at the Panchayat level.

“We had been deputed to the cricket tournaments as well and were being paid a paltry Rs 25 per day for refreshments,” an ReK employee told Kashmir Reader.

Not that the Rs 25 would have been enough in any sense, but it was still something. Now, as they have been deputed to the carom and chess tournaments, they are being paid nothing.

The ReK employee is working right now for a total salary of Rs 3,000 per month. “And a substantial amount from this meagre salary goes into travelling to these venues where the tournaments are being organised. We don’t eat while we travel now, to save money,” he said.

While this is hard on the ReK employees, it is harder for the NYK volunteers, who get paid nothing.

“We have to carry the equipment, the carom and chess boards, to locations far off from our places of posting or our homes. We have to bear every expense from our own pockets and we get paid nothing,” an NYK volunteer told Kashmir Reader, requesting anonymity.

These employees and volunteers say that the YSS department was getting lavish funding for organising the tournaments. “Why are we not getting paid if the department is getting good money for organising the tournaments?” they asked.

Kashmir Reader talked to the YSS Director General, Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, who insisted that those deputed to these tournaments were getting paid.

“If someone is facing the discrimination of not getting paid, he should come forward,” Rehman said. On being told that these employees and volunteers fear reprisal, he assured that he will look into the matter himself.

“This should not happen, and I will definitely look into the matter straightaway,” Rehman told Kashmir Reader.

