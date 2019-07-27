Prez, PM pay tributes

Srinagar: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid tributes to the fallen soldiers on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas by laying a wreath at the war memorial at the Army’s 15 Corps headquarters in Kashmir’s Badami Bagh Cantonment here.

Kovind was scheduled to take part in the function at the Drass War Memorial this morning, but he could not reach the venue due to bad weather, officials said.

The president was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Army’s 15 Corps headquarters.

He also signed the visitors’ book and wrote, “On the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I, on behalf of a grateful nation, pay homage to the martyrs of the Kargil War. Today, we remember ‘the gallant acts’ of our brave soldiers, rejoice in their victory and renew our pledge to rededicate ourselves in the service of our great nation.”

Later, the president tweeted that the country remains grateful to the armed forces who served in the Kargil conflict and defended its sovereignty with incredible valour.

“On #KargilVijayDiwas, paid tributes to our martyrs at Chinar Corps (15 Corps) War Memorial in Srinagar. India remains grateful to those in our Armed Forces who served in the Kargil conflict and defended our sovereignty with incredible valour. Jai Hind!,” he tweeted.

July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India’s triumph over Pakistan in Operation Vijay. The Indian soldiers recaptured the mountain heights in Kargil sector on this day in 1999 from intruders backed by the Pakistani Army, after an armed conflict that lasted a little over two months.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed 20th anniversary of the conflict.

“I pray from my heart for all the heroic sons of Mother India (Maa Bharati) on Kargil Vijay Divas. This day reminds us of the courage, bravery and dedication of our soldiers,” he tweeted.

He paid tributes to the “mighty warriors who sacrificed everything to defend the motherland”.

India’s victory in the war is observed as Kargil Vijay Divas.

In another tweet, Modi shared pictures of his visit to the area during the conflict and his interaction with soldiers.

“During the Kargil war in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers,” he tweeted.

The prime minister said that in 1999, he was working for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

“The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable,” he wrote.

In the photographs, he is seen interacting with Army men and meeting wounded soldiers.

—PTI

