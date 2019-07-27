Parades held in all District Police Lines

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday celebrated the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Impressive functions and parades were held at all District Police Lines in the state. Contingents of District Police, J&K Armed Police, Indian Reserve Police, CRPF and ITBP participated in the parades.

At District Police Lines Srinagar, SSP Haseeb Mughal took the salute at the parade. School children and all jurisdictional police officers attended the function. Haseeb Mughul highlighted the sacrifices of forces who fought the Kargil War in 1999. Orchestra/ Band team of District Police Srinagar also participated in the celebrations.

In Ganderbal, contingents of District Police, CRPF and SDRF participated in the parade. Senior officers of the police, army and civil administration were present on the occasion. Students of various schools, citizens and other respectable of citizens of district Ganderbal attended the event.

In Baramulla, M Suliaman Choudhary, DIG NKR, took the salute. The occasion was also attended by Abdul Qayoom, SSP Baramulla, and other police officers. Contingents of CRPF, SSB, JKP and Home Guard participated in the parade. Patriotic songs were sung by an Orchestra Team on the occasion.

In Bandipora, SSP Rahul Malik along with senior officers from police and paramilitary forces paid floral tributes and took salute at the parade. The event was witnessed by the families of the martyrs and students of different educational institutions. Cultural programme and patriotic songs followed the march-past.

At Sopore, Vijay Diwas was celebrated at DPL Sopore during which SSP Sopore Javaid Iqbal took the salute at the march-past by contingents of police and CRPF.

In DPL Budgam, an impressive march-past was presented by contingents of police and paramilitary forces. SSP Chandan Kholi unfurled the national flag and inspected the parade.

At DPL Handwara, SP Ashish Mishra took salute at the parade. District Police along with school children participated in the parade.

At Shopian, SSP Sandeep Chaudhary took the salute from the contingents who presented an impressive parade. Besides officers and officials, a large number of civilians and school children were present on the occasion.

At Awantipora, contingents of JKP, JKAP, CRPF, ITBP, and school children participated in the parade.

In Anantnag, SSP Altaf Ahmad Khan took salute from the parade comprising contingents of District Police, JKAP, and students (boys & girls) of different schools.

In DPL Kulgam, an impressive parade was presented by contingents of SSB and J&K Police. SSP Gurinderpal Singh unfurled the national flag and inspected the parade. On the occasion, the SSP interacted with the families of slain soldiers.

At DPL Kupwara, SSP Shriram Ambarkar took salute from the parade. Senior officers of police, army and CAPF were present. The event was witnessed by families of the martyrs and students of different educational institutions. They presented a cultural programme followed by patriotic songs in the memory of martyrs. The SSP in his address said, “We pay homage to the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to save the territorial integrity of the nation”. Floral tribute was paid to the slain personnel of J&K Police.

