HC takes up PIL on Rizwan Pandit’s killing, issues notice to J&K Govt, Home ministry

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Friday asked the Union Home Ministry as well as the State Government to respond to a fresh Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking time-bound CBI probe under court monitoring into the custodial death of Rizwan Assad Pandith, a teacher from southern Awantipora who was killed in police custody in March this year.

The organisation Anti-Corruption Council of India, through its signatory Mohammad Kamran Khan from Uttar Pradesh, filed the PIL before Division Bench of the High Court today against State of J&K through its Chief Secretary, Home Department, Director General of Police, and against the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through its secretary.

Acting on the PIL, the High Court issued notice and called for response to the litigation within four weeks.

The petition stated that the killing of Rizwan was a “cold-blooded murder in which the police had conspired, torturing Rizwan Pandit till he died”.

“It is a matter of great concern and also gross violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 21 and 22 of the Indian Constitution,” the petition said.

The petition mentioned that the intentions of police officials is suspect as after three days of the custodial death of Rizwan Pandit, an FIR was lodged against the deceased for “an attempt to escape from the police vehicle” on way to a location in south Kashmir.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the FIR was lodged after three days of the death of Rizwan Pandit in police custody, on the allegation of bid to escape, but it is surprising and shocking that the FIR has not been lodged in any of the three main police stations of Pulwama district, that is Awantipora, Pampore and Tral police stations, but instead has been lodged at Khrew police station,” the petition pointed out.

“Police said that Rizwan was picked up in a “terror case” registered at Pantha Chowk, but it is unable to convince how the arrest was made two years after the attack in which both the accused militants were killed. It is also pertinent to mention that Pantha Chowk police station in on CCTNS and according to sources, no entry was made in the case file,” the petition stated.

Further, it said, the police had announced the custodial death of Rizwan on Tuesday morning, but the post mortem report revealed that he had died at least 12 hours before the examination. According to initial post-mortem findings, Rizwan died because of “extravasation of blood” — the leakage of blood from a vessel into the surrounding tissues — caused by multiple injuries, the petition said.

The petition also stated that police had not complied with Supreme Court guidelines as laid out in the case titled DK Basu Vs Government of West Bengal (1997), wherein the Supreme Court had said that police will have to produce any person before the magistrate within 24 hours of his detention.

The petition said that there was gross misuse of power and position on the part of the state government as it failed to answer why a probe was first ordered in Srinagar and then shifted to Pulwama, when the custodial death of Rizwan Pandit occurred in Srinagar district.

“More than three months have elapsed, but still the family of the victim is waiting for justice,” the petition said.

The petitioner prayed before the court that the respondents be directed to file the “Action Taken Report” in the case.

“Also, direction be passed to quash the magisterial inquiry that has been conducted by Pulwama District Authority and further direct the CBI to conduct the probe independently under the court,” the petition requested.

Rizwan Pandit, a resident of Awantipora in Pulwama district, was picked up by police from his residence during the night of March 17. He was later shifted to police’s Cargo centre in Srinagar.

On March 19 early morning, the news of Rizwan’s death in police custody made rounds on social media. Without mentioning the cause of the death, the police in an initial statement said, “Rizwan, who was arrested in a terror-related case, died in police custody and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered under section 176 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.”

Born and raised in Awantipora, Rizwan according to his family and colleagues was a skilled academic, social activist and generous philanthropist. After graduating from Sri Pratap College in Srinagar, he went to Dehradun, where he completed his Masters in Chemistry in 2014. Back home, Rizwan did a bachelor’s degree in education at Gurunanak College in Awantipora. Before getting married, his family says, Rizwan was planning to do a PhD.

In 2016, Rizwan became a teacher at the Sabir Abdullah Public School (SAPS). Besides, he started his own private tuition centre, Elite Group of Tutorials, in his locality. Rizwan was the second of Asadullah’s three sons. His 28th birthday was just a day before his death.

