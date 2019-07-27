Gujarat ATS arrests 50-yr-old Anantnag man over Akhshardham attack

Anantnag: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a 50-year-old man from Anantnag in connection with the Akhshardham Temple attack of 2002.

Police sources from Anantnag have confirmed the arrest by the Gujarat ATS.

The detained man has been identified as Muhammad Yaseen Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Bhat, a resident of Batpora in Khannabal area of Anantnag district.

“He was arrested from his home where he runs a saw mill,” the police source told Kashmir Reader.

He said that Bhat has been taken away for questioning by the ATS team.

The Akhshardham Temple attack was carried out in Gandhinagar of Gujarat on September 24, 2002. Two armed men had barged into the temple complex and fired at people, killing at least 30 persons and injuring 80 others.

The Supreme Court of India in May 2014 had slammed the Gujarat Police for the manner in which it had conducted the investigation into the attack.

The court had also acquitted all six accused, including three awarded death sentence by a lower court.

