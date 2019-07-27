Govt not printing new ration cards in Kashmir

The last ones issued in 2015 expired in June 2018

Shopian: For more than a year now, the department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs (FCS&CA) has failed to distribute new ration cards after the old ones, which were issued in 2015, expired at the end of June 2018.

What’s worse, the FCS&CA is yet to decide whether to print new ration cards or not.

“We have not discussed about printing or distribution of new cards,” a senior official from the department said.

According to official sources, even the cards that were printed for July 2015 to June 2018 were also distributed two years late in most parts of Kashmir, which resulted in many problems for people.

Several people have told Kashmir Reader that they face problems due to the lack of updated ration cards.

“The ration cards officially aren’t only meant only for ration purpose but used for many other official formalities, where the authorities don’t allow expired ones,” said Bashir Ahmad, a holder of an expired ration card.

Another consumer said that as of now they don’t face problems in availing the ration (food grains) but they fail to understand why the government has not distributed new cards after the old ones expired.

Director FCS&CA, Muhammad Qasim Wani, told Kashmir Reader that the cards may be expired but are valid till the government comes up with new ones.

“We have not decided yet whether to come up with electronic cards or some other option, so for now these cards are valid,” he said.

