Gen Rawat urges Kashmiri youth to shun arms

Srinagar: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Friday appealed Kashmiri youth to shun arms and look after their families for a better and peaceful future.

He said that Army was trying to motivate families of these “misguided” youth to leave the path of violence.

“We are trying to approach civil society, preachers, parents, and siblings of militants to make them understand,” he told reporters after laying wreath at Kargil War Memorial in Drass as part of celebration of 20 years of ‘Operation Vijay.’

“Any local youth who picks up the gun is no longer innocent,” General Rawat said.

Referring to worsening economic condition of Pakistan, he said that country is ready to go to any extent to extract money to its coffers.

“You know the situation Pakistan is going through and who is giving orders and directions to them. All of you know it. There economic condition is really bad, and they will be ready to go to any extent to get money.

“If they get money, what they will do, is what they had been doing all these years,” he said.

According to KNS, he said there is a difference between talk and action. “You should only in believe in talk when you see action happening on ground,” the army chief added.

He also paid homage to those soldiers who lost their lives and highlighted their sacrifices. On the occasion General Rawat said, “Let me convey a message to me countrymen that you can be rest assured that any task given to the defence services will always be accomplished, no matter how challenging or how difficult a task is.”

“Our soldiers will continue to man and guard the borders under challenging circumstances so that you can rest in peace and sleep with comfort in your homes. All we need is your (people) support so that the soldiers can continue to remain motivated and be encouraged to carry on his tasks as ever before,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

