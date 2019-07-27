Four district police chiefs shifted in minor reshuffle in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday ordered transfers and postings of 10 police officers, replacing senior superintendents of police (SSPs) in four districts of Kishtwar, Reasi, Doda and Samba in Jammu region.

Among others who were transferred included Superintendent of police (SP), CID, Counter Intelligence (CI) Jammu and SSP, Anti-Hijacking (AHJ) Srinagar, an order issued by Principal Secretary to the government, home department, Shaleen Kabra said.

He said the transfers and postings were ordered in the interest of the administration.

SSP Kishtwsar Shakti Kumar Pathak was transferred and posted as SSP Samba vice Koshal Kumar Sharma who was posted as AIG (CIV) in police headquarters against an available vacancy, the order said.

It said Harmeet Singh Mehta, SSP AHJ, Srinagar is transferred and posted as SSP Kishtwar, while Javid Iqbal Matoo, awaiting orders of posting in the home department, is posted as SSP, AHJ, Srinagar replacing Mehta.

While SSP Reasi Nisha Nathyal was transferred and posted as commandant, SDRF, 2nd battalion (Jammu) in place of Rashmi Wazir who was transferred and posted as SSP Reasi district in her place.

Tahir Sajad, SO to IGP, Traffic, is transferred and posted as SP CID, CI Jammu, against Mumtaz Ahmad who was transferred and posted as SSP Doda vice Shabir Ahmad Malik, the order said, adding Malik is transferred and posted as commandant – Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police (JKAP), 5th Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Mukesh Kumar Kakkar, awaiting orders of posting in police headquarters, was posted as deputy commandant, JKAP, 9th battalion, against an available vacancy, the order said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

