BJP’s National Vice-President dispels rumours about abrogation of Article 35-A in J&K

Srinagar: National Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Party Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Saturday dismissed the rumours about the abrogation of Article 35-A pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a Press Conference in Srinagar Chauhan dispelled the rumours and said that the calling in of additional troops to Jammu and Kashmir is just a routine exercise.

Rumours in the valley, for the past few days, have taken a centre stage about Government of India’s preparation to abrogate the article that grants special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Article 35-A protects the demographic status of the Jammu and Kashmir state in its prescribed constitutional form. The Article 35A allows the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define permanent residents of the state. It was inserted through the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954, which was issued by President Rajendra Prasad under Article 370, on the advice of the Nehru-led Government in the centre.

The calling in of the additional 100 companies of central paramilitary forces added to the apprehensions of the people.

However, Chauhan said that no such proposal is being discussed in the power corridors in New Delhi and that the matter is sub judice.

Meanwhile, the State President of BJP Ravinder Raina also dispelled the rumours and said that the GoI, in fact, was preparing for holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the elections will be likely held in October or November.

