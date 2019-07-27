Army personnel killed as India, Pak armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Kupwara

Srinagar: One army personnel was killed as the armies of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy gunfire along the Line of Control in Machil area of northern Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Reports said that Pakistani rangers attacked the army’s posts in Machhil in the wee hours of Saturday. The Indian Army responded befittingly.

In the incident, a soldier suffered critical injuries, they said. The soldier was taken to a nearby army’s health facility where he succumbed.

The slain has been identified as Lance Naik Rajender Singh of 57 RR.

