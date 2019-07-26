Srinagar flooded again after rain

Mughal Road, Doda-Kishtwar highway blocked by landslides

SRINAGAR: A brief but heavy downpour on Thursday morning did bring respite from the scorching heat, but also exposed the state government’s ill preparedness as most of the streets in Srinagar were flooded due to overflowing drain water.

The Meteorological department here had predicted rains to continue for two more days, and yet the Thursday downpour that touched 37mm resulted in severe water logging.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar on Wednesday was recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius, which came down to 24.6, five degrees Celsius below normal, on Thursday.

The cooling rain, however, left water accumulated in all the major parts of the city, including commercial hub Lal Chowk, Regal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Maisuma, and MA Road.

Water also accumulated in low-lying residential areas, which include Indira Nagar and Mehjoor Nagar.

Dewatering pumps were put into service to clear the roads after the rainfall, but for nearly half the day, transport and pedestrians faced difficulty due to water logging. Many areas had to wait for pumps to arrive as the pumps were outnumbered by the waterlogged streets. According to an official from the district administration, 83 permanent dewatering stations, 22 temporary dewatering stations, and 13 vehicles of F&ES had been activated in the city during the day.

However, for localities like Sonwar, where municipal issues are taken up by the army’s cantonment board, the water logging lasted for a much longer time.

“We called the administrator of the cantonment board but nothing happened for a long time,” a resident of lqbal Colony in Sonwar said.

In some areas, the water on the streets entered shops and commercial establishments. Staff of the State Bank of India (SBI)’s Palladium branch had to wade through water inside their office. The bank’s work may remain affected for several days, an employee said.

Water logging is Srinagar’s persistent and age-old problem, the solution to which has never been found. According to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Choudhary, the water logging is the result of deficient drainage. He said the district administration is fast-tracking efforts to address this deficit through a comprehensive drainage project.

Post the rainfall, the sun for most part of the day was curtained by clouds, trapping the heat underneath. Such conditions are likely to remain the same for the next two days, according to the weather office.

The heavy rainfall also created panic among people in Srinagar about the possibility of floods. The water levels in the district’s water bodies, however, stayed normal.

The Mughal Road and the Doda-Kishtwar highway, though, were closed for traffic due to landslides triggered by heavy rains in Jammu region on Thursday, officials said.

A landslide occurred at Poshana on the Mughal Road, which led to closure of the route. Several vehicles are stranded and efforts are being made to clear the blockade, officials said.

The Mughal Road connects Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu region with Shopian in south Kashmir.

The Doda-Kishtwar highway was closed at Kandni and Premnagar due to massive landslides and mudslides triggered by heavy rainfall, officials said.

“The passengers and other travellers must contact the Traffic Control Units before leaving towards their respective destinations,” they said.

