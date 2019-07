Srinagar: A young woman doctor wrote heart wrenching words to her parents in her suicide note after being “allegedly” harassed by seniors at her workplace.

Payal Tadvi, in her three-page suicide note, revealed how the alleged “torture” by her seniors became unbearable for her.

“I’m really sorry mom and dad to take away my life…. From last one year we have been bearing them hoping one day this will end. But now I can see the end,” she wrote.

