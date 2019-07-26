Seven of family killed in UP road accident

Pilibhit: Seven members of a family including two children were killed and another child was injured on Friday after their car collided with a bus on the Pilibhit-Bareilly highway here, police said.

The family from Aligarh was returning home after paying obeisance at the Punyagiri temple, Inspector Jahanabad, Kamal Singh said.

The accident took place near Lalauri Kheda police chowki when the car was hit by the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus from Tanakpur depot, he said.

Puneet, Rajiv, Hiru, Pallavi, Savitri and two children were killed while another child is battling for life in the hospital, he added.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

