Seven killed as rain batters Pakistan

Islamabad: At least seven people, including a toddler and two tourists, were killed and three others injured in separate incidents after incessant rain lashed parts of Pakistan, according to a media report on Friday.

Thousands of tourists were stranded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Naran, where two tourists were reportedly buried under the debris of a landslide on Thursday evening.

A woman and her one-year-old child died after rainwater flooded the basement of their house in Rawalpindi, The Express Tribune quoting rescue officials reported.

A young boy also drowned while swimming near Sehala Bridge.

A couple was killed and three others suffered injuries in Lahore when a house collapsed at Leel village.

According to reports, the tourists trapped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spent the night in their cars on the Jalkhand-Naran road.

The Information Minister of the province, Shaukat Yousafzai, said helicopters would be pressed into service to provide the tourists with food and admit the ailing to a hospital.

“We are facing an extreme shortage of food, especially milk for children. Some people are suffering from high fever but we could not get any way out to send them to a hospital,” a tourist told the newspaper.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the current spell of rain was expected to last till Saturday.

National Disaster Management Authority spokesperson Brig Mukhtar Ahmad too warned of flooding in the Indus, Chenab and Ravi rivers.

He advised the people living near the rivers to remain alert.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

