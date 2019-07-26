Saderkoot worse than ever after Wular conservation project, tourist village status

Livelihoods snatched by stopping access to the lake’s produce, trees felled on promise of tourist facilities that never arrived

Saderkoot (Bandipora): A park constructed by Wular Manasbal Development Authority is the only place on the outskirts that locals can flaunt to tourists in this “tourism village” situated on the banks of Wular Lake in Bandipora district. Everywhere else, the condition of the village is such that it is best kept hidden from tourists.

In 2011, Saderkoot was declared as a tourism village when the Wular Conservation and Management Authority was formed. Omar Abdullah was the chief minister at the time. The projects of the conservation authority have suffered the same fate as the tourism village: the Wular Lake has gone from bad to worse.

According to the locals here, the village has suffered a “backslide”, meaning it has gone back and down at the same time, after it was declared as a tourist village. Also, hopes of employment of many have been dashed.

The villagers, who are mostly fishermen, say that poverty has increased in recent years. They say that the conservation projects of the Wular Lake have denied to them access to the lake. The produce that they collected or grew in the lake has gone, leaving many deprived of their only means of livelihood.

“The village didn’t see anything in terms of development. It would be better to say that the village took a backslide after being granted tourist village status,” said a bitter Meema Begum, Sarpanch of the village.

Meema Begum rued that the village was grappling with poverty as the Wular produce that was earlier available has “drastically reduced”. The conservation projects have also restricted villagers to certain places, affecting their livelihood, she said.

“We let the government take a step forward in the hope that the tourist status will help us secure jobs for our youth, but we seem to have been taken for a ride by the government. Not one official has paid a visit, forget about any development project,” said Meema.

Zaina Lank, an old artificial island in the middle of Wular Lake, is also an attraction for tourists. Saderkoot is the main transit route to ferry tourists there, but the promised development of this as a tourist spot also never saw the light of day.

“Many tourists visit the village asking for transportation to visit the island, but lack of facilities in the village makes them return disappointed. There are no boats available here,” Firdous, a fisherman, said.

According to the villagers, the government had promised major development projects to facilitate tourism. These included providing boats and water skis for tourists and a facelift of the village. None of those things happened.

“We don’t have proper roads, even drinking water is rarely available. Several houses are still without a water supply. The health care is very basic, and meagre in comparison to the huge population of 1100 households in the village. The government school is also only of the primary level. Our children have to walk kilometres for further education,” Meema informed.

Villagers said that after announcing the tourist village status, the government directed them to cut down trees and construct sets of rooms there.

“We abided and vacated our lands by felling a huge number of trees. But we saw no one coming here. The only thing the government did was build some tourist huts, that too inside marshy Wular Lake. Those huts have remained abandoned as there is no connectivity to them and the land is marshy. Apart from the huts, a Devri Ghat (stone pier) was built,” Firdous Ahmad Dar, a middle-aged villager, said.

Meema said that “her pleas to the administration have fallen on deaf ears”.

“Before me as well, delegations of the villagers have met with disappointment from successive regimes,” she said.

Seconded by a group of villagers who included men, Meema said, “Some weeks ago we again raised the issue with officers who were sent here under the ‘Back to Village’ programme. Before that, we wrote to the Governor, too. We still hope that our problems can be addressed and resolved, but too often we have been fooled by false promises.”

Attempts by Kashmir Reader to reach Director Tourism Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Bandipora for their comments did not materialise, as both of them did not answer phone calls.

