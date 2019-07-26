Rumours being set afloat by govt to create panic over Art 35A, 370: Omar

‘We are hearing that the state will be trifurcated; does New Delhi want to prove the two-nation theory right?’

Srinagar: Former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said that the Government of India (GoI) should repose its faith in the apex court of the country and refrain from bullying the people of J&K with threats and rumours of scrapping Articles 35A and 370 of the Indian Constitution.

Addressing a party workers’ convention in Eidgah Srinagar, Omar said, “People in the valley are going through anxiety in wake of the rumour mongering set afloat by the administration. Whosoever goes to government offices is being warned to stock necessary household items and other edibles before 15th August. What is worrisome is that the rumours are being set afloat by the people in administration itself. The rumour mongering has created panic and fear psychosis among the people.”

“People are being told to stock ration, fill their automobiles, and switch to landlines (phones). The news that police stations have been told to acquire bulldozers is also keeping the rumour mill churning. What is it that the present government wants to achieve by spreading such rumours?” he asked.

The NC vice president said that on the one hand the GoI and the state administration is boasting of improvement in the situation by citing a steep decline in militant attacks and stone-pelting, but on the other hand rumours are being spread by the administration that the state will once again be on fire after August 15.

“Statements emanating from Union ministers, hinting towards the abrogation of Art 35A after August 15 have also kept the rumour mills churning. The people are becoming restive,” he said.

Omar said that petitions pertaining to Art 35A and Art 370 are sub-judice and the GoI should wait for the final verdict. “Do they not believe in the final decree of the Supreme Court of India? Contrary to the disdain the incumbent central government has for the rule of law, and for the procedures established by law, our party has reposed its faith in the Supreme Court. The matter is sub-judice, therefore it should be kept aloof from politicking. I would appeal to the GoI to refrain from commenting on the issue unless the final verdict comes,” he said.

He also spoke of threats to the integrity of the state. “Today we are hearing that the state will be trifurcated. Let me make it very clear that any misadventure in this direction will set the state on fire. Any anticipated trifurcation of the state won’t limit itself to regions. Any whimsical attempt to trifurcate the state will eventually divide the state on religious lines. In those circumstances the state will be divided on Hindu, Muslim and Buddhist lines,” he said.

“What is it that New Delhi wants to suggest by proposing such far-fetched ideas? Do they want to assert that the people’s decision of joining the union of India was wrong? Do they want to suggest that the “two nation theory” is right? Do they mean the struggle of Sher e Kashmir against the two-nation theory was wrong? Do they mean that the Slogan of Sher e Kashmir on Hindu-Muslim unity was erroneous? If yes, let them come forward and make it public. As far as our party is concerned we reject any idea of diving the state on religious and regional lines. Our vision of Jammu and Kashmir is shorn of communal or regional overtones. We will safeguard the prized diversity of our state come what may,” Omar said.

Exhorting party workers to be confident, he said, “For the past four days the party general secretary is touring the Chenab region and addressing various workers’ conventions there. The enthusiasm of the people towards NC is awe-inspiring and encouraging. In Inderwal, it was for the first time after 2015 that we held a workers’ convention. It saw massive participation of people from across the constituency. Likewise in Doda, Kishtawar and other areas of Chenab valley, there is a wave in favour of National Conference. The people living in those areas are exhibiting that they are equally passionate about the identity of the state.”

Rejecting the accusations of the Governor of corruption in Kashmir politics, Omar said, “Let him come up with a penny of evidence against us. Our conscience is clear. We are not afraid of anything. We never went to Delhi to seek anything for us. We always went to Delhi to seek help for our people. We didn’t barter our values. Let them constitute a commission.”

Referring to jibes from certain quarters that only 10% people voted for party president Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar said, “It is not Dr Farooq who is to be blamed for this. It is the administration which failed to create an atmosphere in Kashmir where people could have voted in large numbers. If they say only 10% voted in the parliament elections, they should ascertain why 90% refrained from voting. The need of the hour requires New Delhi to hold parleys with those who didn’t came out to vote. The powers sitting in New Delhi are also reluctant to talk to those who have different views than theirs. The powers in New Delhi are interested in those few who take money from them.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

