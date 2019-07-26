President Kovind to celebrate ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ in Srinagar due to bad weather

Srinagar: President Ram Nath Kovind, who was scheduled to visit the war memorial in Drass in Ladakh region to pay tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil war, will celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas in the summer capital Srinagar due to bad weather.

Kovind arrived in Srinagar on Friday to pay homage to slain soldiers of 1999 on 20th anniversary of ‘Vijay Diwas’.

Kovind could not go to Drass in Kargil to join the celebration due to bad weather, official sources said.

They said later it was decided that president would join the 20th anniversary of Vijay Diwas at Badami Bagh Cantonment, headquarter of Chinar Corps.

The President, supreme commander of Indian Armed Forces, was taken to Badami Bagh cantonment in a helicopter from Srinagar Technical Airport.

Earlier in the day, Mr Kovind hailed the grit and valour of those who defended India.

‘On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned. Jai Hind,’ President Kovind wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

The war memorial has around 500 tombstones with the name of soldiers inscribed in them.

On July 26, 1999 Indian troops had evicted Pakistani intruders from Indian boundary. 527 Indian soldiers had to made supreme sacrifice during the three-month long war.

