Police assault students inside CUK hostel in Ganderbal, several injured, two hospitalised

‘Matter settled with students and varsity authorities’, says SSP while students hold protest

Srinagar: Several hostellers were injured, two of them “grievously”, after government forces allegedly barged into the Boys’ Hostel of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in Ganderbal and thrashed the students and research scholars there “without any reason” on Wednesday night.

As per a hosteller, personnel from the special operation group (SOG) of police “just raided our hostel without any official procedure” at 11pm on Wednesday and started searching the rooms.

As the hostellers objected to the unjustified searches, the police personnel started beating them with their guns, the hosteller said.

He said that two hostellers, one of whom he identified as Rabbani Bashir Dar, a research scholar in Urdu from Kulgam district, were grievously injured and have been shifted to SKIMS Soura for treatment.

He said that about a dozen other hostellers sustained injuries in the police assault.

After beating up the students, the SOG personnel were “cooking up stories that militants had entered the hostel premises,” the hosteller said

He also alleged that varsity officials reached the spot “only after we had shifted the injured students to hospital”.

Confirming the assault on the students, an official at CUK said that the varsity was ascertaining the number of students injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, a purported video of the incident, in which the hostellers can be seen objecting to the presence of the SOG personnel inside the hostel and also raising anti-India slogans, has been widely shared on social media.

The hostellers also held a protest demonstration on Thursday inside the CUK’s Green Campus against the assault.

Despite repeated attempts, Vice Chancellor CUK, Prof Meraj ud Din Mir, could not be contacted as his phone was unreachable.

Prof Anil Kumar, the varsity’s Proctor, declined to comment on the matter, saying that the alleged incident took place at the CUK’s Ganderbal campus while he was still posted in Srinagar.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal told Kashmir Reader that the issue had been “settled” with the students and the university authorities.

He said that an inspection of the area was going on due to “suspicious movement” seen there on Wednesday night.

