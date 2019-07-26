PIL on pellet guns: High Court seeks report about government facilities to pellet victims

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file a status report concerning facilities provided to pellet-blinded victims as well as to other visually impaired persons of the state.

The division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar passed the direction after the state government informed that it had prepared the status report and will be filing it later today (Thursday).

The court has been hearing a PIL (public interest litigation) filed by the High Court Bar Association Kashmir seeking a ban on use of pellet guns in Kashmir and for rehabilitation, compensation and advanced treatment to pellet victims.

Senior counsel Zaffar Shah argued in the court today that the power of the state to use force was regulated by law.

“The law has not ignored the proportion of force to be used against any unlawful assembly,” Shah said, and explained the Criminal Procedure Code from Section 127 to 132. He submitted before the court that only an Executive Magistrate can command to disperse an unlawful assembly, and if necessary with as little force as may be used.

He said as per Section 127 and 128, the power lies with an executive magistrate and a police officer to deal with any unlawful assembly, but as per Section 129 and Section 130, the power lies only with an executive magistrate to command any unlawful assembly to disperse.

He also said that under Section 131, the power of containing any unlawful assembly lies with an executive magistrate or commissioned officer of the army.

Section 132 deals with regulating police action, he said.

“We need to know what weaponry the enforcement agency can use in light of these sections, as it has been emphasised that little force or little damage needs to be caused in case there is a violent unlawful assembly going on,” Shah argued.

He posed a question to the court whether this “little damage” or “little force” will be caused by a lathi charge, or rubber bullets, tear smoke shells, pellet guns, or firearms.

“This needs to be answered,” Shah said while concluding his arguments.

The case will be heard again on Friday.

The Supreme Court of India on has directed State High Court to decide the matter within six weeks on the relief prayed.

