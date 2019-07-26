Pakistan imports over $36 million of anti-rabies, anti-venom vaccines from India

Islamabad: Over USD 36 million of anti-rabies and anti-venom vaccines have been imported by Pakistan from India, according to a media report.

The Nation newspaper on Thursday reported that in the last 16 months, Pakistan imported anti-rabies and anti-venom vaccines worth over Rs 250 crores (USD 36 million) from India.

The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) submitted the statistics in the Senate Standing Committee after Senator Rehman Malik asked about the quantity and value of medicines being imported from India.

He also sought a reply on the capacity of government departments for manufacturing the vaccines.

In its reply, NHS said that both anti-rabies and anti-venom serum were manufactured in Pakistan by the National Institute of Health, while a private company also manufactured anti-venom serum locally, the report said.

However, the capacity of both manufacturers was not enough to fulfil the demand due to which the vaccines are imported by duly-approved registration holders of these products from India.

