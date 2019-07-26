Pakistan did not learn its lesson despite Kargil defeat: Eastern Army Commander

Kolkata: Despite a “resounding defeat” in Kargil, Pakistan does not seem to have learnt its lesson as it continues to indulge in ceasefire violations, Eastern Army Commander Lt General M M Naravane said on Friday.

Asserting that the Army is always ready to face any situation, the general officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command, said, “On the 20th anniversary of our (Kargil) victory, we are rededicating ourselves for safeguarding the security and sovereignty of our nation.”

“Some people just don’t learn their lessons; you have to keep teaching them till they learn. The country’s western neighbour engages in pointless arguments and continues to indulge in ceasefire violations, despite its resounding defeat in Kargil.

“The sooner they stop, the sooner all can progress,” Naravane, who has been appointed the next vice-chief of the Army, told newspersons on the occasion of ‘Kargil Diwas’.

The GOC-in-C paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil war at a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Fort William, the Eastern Command headquarters.

The ceremony was also attended by former Indian Air Force chief Air Marshal (retd) Arup Raha, Naval Officer in- Charge, Bengal Area, Commodore Suprobho De and several other serving and retired officers and personnel of the armed forces.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

