Pak bowler Mohammad Amir announces retirement from Test cricket

Pakistan fast left arm bowler Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from Test cricket, reports said.

According to ESPN, Amir in a statement wrote that it has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game.

“Playing for Pakistan remains my ultimate desire and objective, and I will try my best to be in the best physical shape to contribute in the team’s upcoming challenges, including next year’s ICC T20 World Cup.

“It has not been an easy decision to make and I have been thinking about this for some time. But with the ICC World Test Championship commencing shortly, and Pakistan boasting some very exciting young fast bowlers, it is appropriate that I call on my time in Test cricket so that the selectors can plan accordingly,” the website reported.

In 36 Tests, Amir has taken 119 wickets at an average of 30.47. His Test career was split into two parts. He made his debut as a 17-year-old in July 2009 and played 14 Tests, picking up 51 wickets at 29.09, before being banned for five years for his role in the Lord’s spot-fixing scandal. After his return in July 2016, he played 22 Tests, taking 68 wickets at 31.51.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

