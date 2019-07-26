Mayor, DC out on the field

SRINAGAR: Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Thursday visited various areas across Srinagar city to assess the water-logging situation and inspect de-watering efforts following heavy morning rainfall.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the response mechanism to deal with the situation was fully activated soon after the rainfall started. All line departments concerned were on the ground and putting in best efforts, he said.

He said that the departments concerned had been instructed to ensure swift de-watering of all important roads and lanes especially those leading to hospitals.

The DC said that in addition to 80 dewatering stations and 115 mobile pumping stations of the SMC, over a dozen fire tenders and pumps of the F&ES were pressed into service for de-watering efforts. This was in addition to 10 pumping stations of the UEED covering areas surrounding the Dal Lake, he said.

He said all line departments including PWD, PHE, SMC, PDD, UEED and Traffic had deployed adequate men and machinery on the ground to deal with the situation. He said nodal officers had been designated for different zones to monitor the situation within their areas of jurisdiction.

The DC also visited various old-city areas and took stock of the water-logging situation and de-watering efforts underway there.

Senior officers including SSP Traffic, ADC Srinagar, JD PMDD and field officers accompanied the DC on the inspection.

The Mayor also held a review meeting in his office chamber after conducting field visits to take stock of de-watering efforts.

The Mayor directed to keep de-watering stations in full operational mode round the clock and keep standby diesel/generator sets in readiness at the permanent de-watering stations.

An action plan to divide the city into four deployment zones – North, West, East and South – and to set up a control room for deploying of de-watering pumps throughout the city was also drafted in the meeting, so that people can directly contact the liaison officer of that particular zone.

