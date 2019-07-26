Man posing as doctor promises job, abducts woman

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by an unidentified man posing as a doctor who promised her a job, police said here on Friday.

According to the woman’s family, the person claiming to be the doctor approached her father Yadaiah, who runs a small hotel near here, on July 23 and told him that he would get a job for his daughter pursuing a pharmacy course.

Believing him, the father and daughter accompanied the man in his car. After sometime, the man asked Yadaiah to get off the vehicle and bring photo copies of his daughter’s certificates, the police said.

After Yadaiah alighted, the man sped away with the woman in the car, they said.

“We have formed special teams to rescue the victim,” a police official said adding that a complaint was lodged on July 25 by the woman’s family.

The police have zeroed in on a suspect after verifying CCTV footage.@PTI

