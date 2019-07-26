J&K Police arrest two drug peddlers in Sopore

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police Friday said that it arrested two drug peddlers at a check point in north Kashmir’s Sopore and seized contraband substance from their possession.

“Officers at a checkpoint arrested 02 drug peddlers father and son duo identified as Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Dar and Ghulam Hassan Dar residents of Teliyan Mohalla Arampora Sopore. They have been shifted to Police Station Sopore where they remain in custody,” a police spokesperson said.

Officers have seized 500 grams of charas from their possession.

The spokesperson said that it has registered a case FIR No. 209/2019 under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation in the matter.

