Five J’khand men get life term in murder case

Hazaribag (J’khand): A court here has sentenced five men to life imprisonment in connection with a 2017 murder case.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Satyendra Kumar Singh on Thursday sentenced Ramdhan Kisku, Parameshwar Kisku, Ram Prasad Kishku, Sahdeo Kishku and Harish Chandra Kishku to life imprisonment for killing Sanjay Hembrom, a resident of Azati village.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them.

If they fail to pay the penalty, they will have to undergo an additional jail term of six months.

The five persons had been convicted for beating Hembrom, a fellow villager, to death and hanging him from a tree on August 17, 2017.

