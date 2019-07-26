Experts issue advisory as heatwave hovers over Kashmir

Srinagar: Public health experts issued a series of health alerts on Thursday, in the wake of heatwave conditions that are forecast to continue in Kashmir till July 27 (Saturday).

Dr Manzoor Kadri, Epidemiologist at the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP), advised people against going out in the sun especially between noon and 3pm. He also advised to avoid undertaking tiring activities when outdoors in the afternoon, and to not leave children in parked vehicles.

“In case of urgency, one should use umbrella/hat/cap/towel when outside, wear loose cotton, light-coloured garments and keep hydrated with lassi, lemon water, fruit juices and ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution),” he advised.

Dr Kadri said that the elderly, children, pregnant women, those with prior medical conditions, and outdoor workers are at higher risk of complication due to the heatwave.

In case of heat stroke, he said, “They should be shifted to cooler places immediately and have minimum clothing put on, be sponged with cold water, applied ice packs wrapped in cloth, and transported to the nearest health facility.”

Dr Salim Khan, Head of Department, Social and Preventive Medicine, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, said that rain and heatwave together can give rise to waterborne diseases if drinking water is contaminated or dirty.

“Contaminated water can cause many types of diarrheal diseases, including cholera, typhoid, and dysentery. We must use filtered and boiled water to remove the bacteria and pathogens that contaminate water to decrease the incidence of waterborne diseases,” he said.

