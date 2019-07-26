Children, upon which the pedestal and future of any society rests, are fragile beings, generally speaking. If and when during their growth stages, children encounter trauma, this can scar their personalities and psyches for the rest of their lives. This trauma can either be of a violent nature (squabbling parents that scar children), emotional or of a sexual one. The latter can be very insidious and dangerous given that it is usually perpetrated upon child victims by people they know and trust. This trust is abused by predators that use cunning and guile to entice and then abuse their victims. The issue and the problems that this vile form of abuse leads to is manifold but two stand out: one is the immediate impact of the trauma and the second is the long lasting one (at times, lifelong, unfortunately). Both are related. The immediate traumatic impact which can shatter the self and self concept of the child victim can have life long implications from which the victim never actually recovers. (Physically, the victim might be fine but he or she suffers debilitating psycho-emotional issues and disturbances and issues that scar and mar him or her). In advanced societies, attempts are made to uncover child abuse through various means and measures and help victims cope up with trauma and thereby lead a normal life. And, predators are names, shamed and punished. But, here, in this part of the world, the scope and depth of the problem is and remains under recognized. As such the problem the child abuse remains under the wraps. This must change, the soonest. The first step would be to acknowledge the nature of the problem. That is, it exists in any given society with Kashmir being no exception. The second would be to impart education of a nature that alerts the young to unwarranted and unwanted touches and gestures that are the prelude to something even more dangerous and bad. The third, but related prong would be to actually encourage the victims to speak up about their harassment and name their predators. This could be both private and public. That is, depending upon the comfort level of the victim, that is whether he or she would want to express his or her experience in public forum or privately to friends and family, the matter can be made known. It is then that adequate steps that accord closure to the victim, shames the predators and discourages potential ones can be taken.

