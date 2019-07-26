Amarnath yatra suspended for the day due to bad weather

Srinagar: Authorities on Friday suspended the Amarnath Yatra for the day due to bad weather along the Kashmir highway.

Officials said no yatri vehicle will be allowed to move towards the valley today due to bad weather along the nearly 300 Km long Kashmir highway.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rain in the Jammu region till July 29.

“7,021 yatris paid obeisance at the holy Cave shrine yesterday. Since it started on July 1 this year, 3,08,839 pilgrims had ‘darshan’ at the cave shrine”, officials said.

Yatra started on July 17 and will conclude on August 15 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

