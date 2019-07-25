Uri driver dies in road mishap on Kashmir highway

Srinagar: A truck driver died in a road mishap in Chanderkoot area on Srinagar-Jammu highway late last night.

Reports said that the deceased was run over by his own stranded truck in Chanderkot near Jaiswal bridge.

They said that he was changing the front tyre of his Srinagar bound truck when another truck hit his stranded truck from rear side and he was run over by the same tyre he had just replaced.

The deceased was identified as Syed Jaleel Gillani son Syed Nazir Shah, a resident of Busgran Uri in Baramulla.

