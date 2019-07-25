Research scholar among scores injured as govt forces thrash hostellers at CUK hostel

Srinagar: Several hostellers were injured-two of them “critically”-after government forces barged into the Boys’ Hostel of the Central University of Kashmir in Ganderbal and thrashed the students and research scholars there “without any reason” on Wednesday night.

A hosteller told Kashmir Reader that the personnel of the SOG “just raided our hostel without any official procedure” at around 11 pm on Wednesday and started searching the rooms.

As the hostellers objected to the unjustified searches and asked the personnel to first talk to any of the varsity officials, the SOG personnel started beating them with their guns, the hosteller alleged.

Two hostellers-one whom was identified by the hosteller as Rabbani Bashir Dar, an Urdu Research Scholar from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district- were grievously injured by the forces and have been shifted to SKIMS, Soura for treatment.

Around a dozen more hostellers also received injuries in the forces’ assault as per a hosteller.

After beating the students without any provocation, the SOG personnel, the hosteller said, were “cooking up stories that militants had entered the hostel premises”.

The hostellers also alleged that the varsity officials reached to the spot “only after we had shifted the injured students to the hospital”.

Confirming to the thrashing of the students, an official at the CUK said they were ascertaining the number of students injured in the incident.

VC CUK, Prof Meraj ud Din Mir could not be contacted.

Meanwhile a purported video of the incident in which the hostellers can be seen objecting to the presence of the SOG inside the hostel and even raising anti-India slogans is widely being shared on the social media.

