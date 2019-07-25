Rajya Sabha passes POCSO amendment bill

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill entailing amendments to the POCSO Act by including death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children, besides providing stringent punishments for other crimes against minors.

Now the bill would be sent to the Lok Sabha for approval.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019, also provides for fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography.

It was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet approved amendments to strengthen the POCSO Act to combat rising cases of child sex abuse.

—PTI

