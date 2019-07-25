Rains being relief from hot, humid weather in Kashmir

Srinagar: Heavy rainfall in most parts of Kashmir on Thursday brought respite to the valley residents from two weeks of hot and humid weather, even as the downpour affected normal life in Srinagar leading to waterlogging in many city roads.

The rain which started as a drizzle around 7.45 am turned into a downpour as the day progressed, leading to waterlogging in many areas of the city, including the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and adjoining areas, officials said.

They said waterlogging was also reported from posh Rajbagh and Jawahar Nagar areas of the city as well as low-lying areas such as Bemina and Mehjoor Nagar.

The district administration has pressed dewatering pumps into service to clear the roads, the officials said.

Heavy rainfall has also been reported from other parts of the valley, they added.

The Meteorological Department here has forecast more rainfall over the next 24 hours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

