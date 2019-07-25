PDP not to support Centre on triple talaq, RTI (Amendment) bills: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said her party will not support the BJP-led government at the Centre on the triple talaq bill and the RTI (Amendment) bill in the Rajya Sabha.

“Jammu and Kashmir has its own RTI Act 2009. No question of supporting the RTI bill in Rajya Sabha,” Mufti tweeted.

She was responding to media reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will support the RTI (Amendment) bill in Rajya Sabha.

Mufti aso reiterated her party’s stand against the triple talaq bill.

“Just to set the record straight. PDP MPs (Rajya Sabha) to oppose Triple Talaq bill,” she said.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday took up for consideration the contentious bill to make the practice of instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband.

While in the Rajya Sabha, differences between the opposition and treasury benches emerged over sending the RTI (Amendment) Bill to a Select Committee of the House forcing two adjournments in the post-lunch period.

The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 proposes to give the Centre the powers to set the salaries and service conditions of information commissioners at the central and state levels.

The government’s move has triggered protests from the Opposition and RTI activists, who allege that the Bill seeks to undermine the authority of the information commissions.

