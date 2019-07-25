Pakistan working to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: FO

Islamabad: Pakistan said on Thursday that it was working to grant consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, days after a UN court ordered Islamabad to make an “effective review and reconsideration” of his conviction and death sentence and also grant consular access.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism” after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.

In a reprieve for Jadhav, a 16-member bench of the International Court of Justice on July 17 by a 15-1 vote continued the stay on the execution and held that Islamabad violated New Delhi’s rights to consular visits after his arrest.

“We said (earlier) that consular access will be given and (now) work has been started on that,” Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal told reporters during his weekly media briefing here.

Faisal also welcomed US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation for resolving the Kashmir issue. He expressed “surprise” over Indian reaction to the offer.

“Our approach is dialogue based; it is UN-resolutions based and it will remain as such,” he said.

Trump on Monday offered to be the “mediator” between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue during his first meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House.

India firmly rejected Trump’s offer, saying that New Delhi’s consistent position has been that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally.

When asked about the next meeting on the Kartarpur corridor, Faisal said Pakistan was prepared for the talks and waiting for India to give the dates. He said that the next meeting will be held soon.

Officials from India and Pakistan on July 14 held the second round of talks to discuss draft agreement and operationalisation of the Kartarpur corridor.

