Northern Army commander visits forward locations in Eastern Ladakh

Srinagar: Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command visited forward locations in Eastern Ladakh today.

An official statement said that he was briefed on the security situation and operational readiness being maintained in the sector by General Officer Commanding, ‘Trishul’ Division.

“He met and interacted with the troops deployed in some of the most hostile terrain and adverse weather conditions in the world. He appreciated and complimented the troops for their dedication and tenacity even in these challenging circumstances and urged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army,” the statement said.

The Army Commander was accompanied by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, ‘Fire & Fury’ Corps.

