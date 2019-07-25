No question of mediation on Kashmir: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there was no discussion on Kashmir in the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan recently.

Singh said that mediation on the Kashmir issue is also ruled out as it is a question of national pride for India.

“There is no question of any mediation on the Kashmir issue,” he said.

Singh also asserted that when India talks to Pakistan, it will not be limited to the issue of Kashmir, but also include Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Singh said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was present at the Trump-Modi meeting in Osaka and his statement is the “most authentic” on the issue.

The external affairs minister had already made a statement in both houses of Parliament on Tuesday, making it clear that the prime minister had made no request for mediation to the US President.

—PTI

